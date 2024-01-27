TD Cowen Lowers Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Market Perform

TD Cowen cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $3.40 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.50.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.63.

BRLT stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.22 million, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.70. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $114.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brilliant Earth Group news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 24,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $84,773.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $227,589. Company insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

