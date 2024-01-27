TD Cowen Upgrades Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to “Outperform”

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.00. 20,809,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,597,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

