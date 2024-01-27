TD Securities Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$3.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of ECN Capital from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.89.

TSE ECN traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 133,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,071. The firm has a market capitalization of C$786.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.76%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.09 per share, with a total value of C$523,725.00. Company insiders own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

