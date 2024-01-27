Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

Team stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Team

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Team during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Team during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Team during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

