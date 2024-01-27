Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Performance
Team stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
