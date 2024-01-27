Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.26) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Team17 Group Stock Up 9.9 %
In other Team17 Group news, insider Penelope Ruth Judd bought 53,475 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £99,998.25 ($127,062.58). In other news, insider Mark Crawford acquired 10,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £19,999.98 ($25,412.94). Also, insider Penelope Ruth Judd acquired 53,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £99,998.25 ($127,062.58). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,673. Corporate insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.
About Team17 Group
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.
