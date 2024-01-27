Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Stock Price Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $522.00 to $510.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Teledyne Technologies traded as low as $421.83 and last traded at $429.03. Approximately 83,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 193,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.98.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,017,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

