Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,573.0 days.

TMNSF stock remained flat at $89.29 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83. Temenos has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $89.35.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

