Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,573.0 days.
Temenos Price Performance
TMNSF stock remained flat at $89.29 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83. Temenos has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $89.35.
Temenos Company Profile
