Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TER. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.67.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:TER traded down $4.49 on Tuesday, reaching $105.46. 2,095,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,659. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,885 shares of company stock valued at $310,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,113,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,470 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.