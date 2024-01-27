Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBNK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,429. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $97.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 124,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

