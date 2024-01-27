Tesla’s (TSLA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.14.

TSLA stock opened at $183.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.24. The stock has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 81,418 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

