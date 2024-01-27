Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,428 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Texas Instruments worth $211,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $164.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,705. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

