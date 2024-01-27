Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $168.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $164.09. 8,800,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,870,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.44 and a 200-day moving average of $163.10. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.