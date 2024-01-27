Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $200.00 at KeyCorp

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.58.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,705. The company has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,344,600,000 after acquiring an additional 370,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after acquiring an additional 827,298 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

