Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,705. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

