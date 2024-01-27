Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $120.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TXRH. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.55.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.35.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.