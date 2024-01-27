TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TGTX stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after buying an additional 120,406 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.