The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.37. 1,034,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.33. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $159.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

