The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.40. 1,272,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,849. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.7773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

