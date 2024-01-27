The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Sells $257,960.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

