The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 683.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHBAY remained flat at $37.04 on Friday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Chiba Bank has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $37.76.

Get Chiba Bank alerts:

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter. Chiba Bank had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 5.59%.

About Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.