The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

ALT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $501.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.18.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

