The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Price Target to $37.00

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Sagimet Biosciences Trading Down 23.9 %

NASDAQ:SGMT traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 6,489,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,630. Sagimet Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences will post -20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

