The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $17.25

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $17.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.23.

IVZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. 2,933,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,508. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 31.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -148.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

