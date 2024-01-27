The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,178. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,802,896 shares of company stock worth $55,270,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after buying an additional 110,792 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 95.4% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 951,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after buying an additional 464,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 729.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 239,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 210,541 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

