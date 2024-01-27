The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 24,915 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $57,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 6,979 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $14,935.06.

On Monday, January 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,263 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $21,757.56.

On Friday, January 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,986 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,530.18.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

TOI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 74,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,193. The stock has a market cap of $157.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.71. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 61.02% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOI. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 1,877,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 819,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 101.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,555 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 395,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

Featured Stories

