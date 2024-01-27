The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $14,935.06 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $14,935.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,483.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $57,304.50.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,263 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $21,757.56.
- On Friday, January 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,986 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,530.18.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TOI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. 74,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 1,877,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 819,321 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oncology Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.
Oncology Institute Company Profile
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.
