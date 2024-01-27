The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Reduced by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.1% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after buying an additional 817,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after buying an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.15. 8,356,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,655,073. The company has a market capitalization of $368.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

