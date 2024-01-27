The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,372 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $215.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.18.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,108 shares of company stock worth $10,030,794 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

