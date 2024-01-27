The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $18,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 405,301 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.87. 6,289,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,039. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

