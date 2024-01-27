THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives GBX 91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 91 ($1.16).
Several brokerages recently weighed in on THG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 48 ($0.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.
