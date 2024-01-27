Threshold (T) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $270.46 Million

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $270.46 million and $18.38 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,559,447,724.272491 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02640581 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $29,432,542.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

