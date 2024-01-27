TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) CEO Sells $24,213.00 in Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Williams sold 1,153 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $24,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $20.64 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 482.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 755,214 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth $5,683,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 612.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 330,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 283,863 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

