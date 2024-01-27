Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$124.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TIH. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$125.50.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TIH

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TIH opened at C$116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$100.81 and a 1 year high of C$118.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$114.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.73.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 22.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 6.0359562 EPS for the current year.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.31, for a total value of C$40,656.22. In related news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.31, for a total value of C$40,656.22. Insiders sold a total of 10,671 shares of company stock worth $1,194,069 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.