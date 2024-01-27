TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) versus Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Financial Review

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 57.98% 0.15% 0.04% TransAlta 16.56% 39.38% 5.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Altus Power and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 7 0 3.00 TransAlta 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Altus Power presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.84%. Given Altus Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than TransAlta.

This table compares Altus Power and TransAlta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $101.16 million 8.64 $55.44 million $0.52 10.50 TransAlta $2.29 billion 1.02 $38.46 million $1.58 4.77

Altus Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altus Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of TransAlta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Altus Power has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altus Power beats TransAlta on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The Wind and Solar segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 1,878 MW of owned wind and solar electrical-generating capacity, as well as battery storage facilities located in Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Québec in Canada; and the states of Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wyoming in the United States. The Gas segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 2,775 MW of owned gas electrical-generating capacity, and facilities located in Alberta and Ontario in Canada; Michigan, the United States; and Western Australia. The Energy Transition segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 671 MW of owned coal electrical-generating capacity, as well as operates the Skookumchuck hydro facility in Centralia; and engages in the highvale mine and the mine reclamation activities. The Energy Marketing segment is involved in the trading of power, natural gas, and environmental products. It serves customers in various industry segments, including commercial real estate, municipal, manufacturing, industrial, hospitality, finance, and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

