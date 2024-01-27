TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $1,050.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,020.80.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.4 %

TDG traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,082.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,924. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,089.96. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $998.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $918.11.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $988.76, for a total transaction of $19,775,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,758,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.