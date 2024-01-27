Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. 103,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,383. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.73. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.44 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 549,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 336,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 354,593 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 136,499 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

