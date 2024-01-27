Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $225.00 at UBS Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a hold rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.38.

TRV traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,352. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.89. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $215.21. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,030,794. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

