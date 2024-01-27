Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,574. Trimble has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $781,087. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

