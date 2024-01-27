Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Gap Down to $76.91

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.91, but opened at $73.88. Triumph Financial shares last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 37,750 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average is $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $743,315.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $1,672,134. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFIN. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Triumph Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

