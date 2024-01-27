TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,526. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

