Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.66

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 1160320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $961.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 365,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 78,513 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Further Reading

