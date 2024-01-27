Turtle Creek Asset Management Sells 30,000 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $1,065,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,312.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $924,600.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $895,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $906,000.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $811,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 35,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $1,145,550.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $789,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $829,000.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $331,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $671,000.00.

BFH traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $35.47. 2,313,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 903.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

