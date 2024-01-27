Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the December 31st total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the third quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 112.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 133.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twin Vee Powercats alerts:

Twin Vee Powercats Price Performance

Twin Vee Powercats stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 41,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,187. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee Powercats ( NASDAQ:VEEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.