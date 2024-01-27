Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

