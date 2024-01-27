United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $20,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock traded down $20.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $630.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $658.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $537.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.85.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.