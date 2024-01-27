Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Financial Review

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Unrivaled Brands and FirstCash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstCash 0 1 2 0 2.67

FirstCash has a consensus target price of $113.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.18%. Given FirstCash’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FirstCash is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

77.3% of FirstCash shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of FirstCash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16% FirstCash 7.54% 13.78% 6.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and FirstCash’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 12.52 -$188.93 million $0.01 84.00 FirstCash $2.73 billion 1.92 $253.49 million $4.99 23.22

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands. FirstCash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unrivaled Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FirstCash beats Unrivaled Brands on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company also provides retail POS payment solutions, which focuses on LTO products and facilitating other retail financing payment options across the network of traditional and e-commerce merchant partners. FirstCash Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

