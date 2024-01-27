Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 971,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,081. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

