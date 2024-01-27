US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,403 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 4.78% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,511.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.93. 61,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,560. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.06. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $107.08.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

