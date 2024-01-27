US Bancorp DE Purchases 75,595 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2,928.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,595 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after acquiring an additional 376,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 316,928 shares during the period.

ESGU traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. 1,619,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

