Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Wedbush

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 2,952,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,124. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Quarry LP lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 75.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

